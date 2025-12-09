Equativ Launches Media Planning Agent to Enhance Buyer Efficiency and Boost Campaign Outcomes

Built on Maestro by Equativ , this is the first of a full suite of Equativ AI Agents for buyers that simplifies media planning, drives smarter decisions, higher ROAS, and scalable performance.

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equativ, the leading independent media platform, today announced the global launch of the Media Planning Agent, an AI co-planner embedded directly into the Maestro by Equativ platform. Built on Equativ’s SSP infrastructure, the Media Planning Agent transforms media briefs into actionable deal strategies, helping agencies and advertisers plan faster, execute with precision, and improve outcomes while maintaining full transparency and control.

“With our Media Planning agents, traders stay fully in the driver’s seat, and the agent does the heavy lifting,” said Ben Skinazi , CMO, Equativ. “Our goal is clear: Empower buyers with scalable performance and efficiency, producing better work that leads to tangible outcomes, delivering campaign success, and giving them much-needed time back.”

Key Benefits for Media Buyers:

Instant Guidance: Chat with the agent or share a brief to receive targeting guidance, audience insights, deal packaging, and activation recommendations.

Chat with the agent or share a brief to receive targeting guidance, audience insights, deal packaging, and activation recommendations. Automated Activation: Once approved, it generates and activates the most optimal PMP (Private Marketplace) configurations within the platform, aligned with the buyer’s goals.

Once approved, it generates and activates the most optimal PMP (Private Marketplace) configurations within the platform, aligned with the buyer’s goals. Advanced Meta Deals : A unique feature in Maestro is now elevated by the agent’s ability to automatically bundle multiple deals into one easy-to-activate PMP, leading to greater opportunities for insights, optimizations and performance.

: A unique feature in Maestro is now elevated by the agent’s ability to automatically bundle multiple deals into one easy-to-activate PMP, leading to greater opportunities for insights, optimizations and performance. Optimized Performance: Analyzes 400K+ sites and apps to prioritize premium supply, first-party data, and the most relevant audience segments for each campaign.

Analyzes 400K+ sites and apps to prioritize premium supply, first-party data, and the most relevant audience segments for each campaign. Time Savings & Focus: Cuts up to 40% of planning time, freeing teams to focus on creativity, strategy, and client partnership.

Cuts up to 40% of planning time, freeing teams to focus on creativity, strategy, and client partnership. Transparency & Trust: Operates with neutrality, accountability, and visibility, ensuring all recommendations align with buyer goals and ethical standards.

“Maestro’s Meta Deals unlock an entirely new way of structuring programmatic buys. Instead of relying on siloed auctions, the AI agent automatically gathers different campaign deals for easy measurement. It empowers us to test more, learn faster, and refine strategies with far greater control—ultimately leading to smarter investment decisions and stronger results for our clients,” explains Kristina Craig , Deputy Director of Investment & Accountability at Omnicom Group.

“Unlike many AI tools that simply provide answers, our full suite of AI agents for buyers takes action while keeping decision-making human-led,” said Greg Cornuz, CPO, Equativ. “Our AI Agents are deeply embedded into the platform’s workflow, connecting briefs to enhance human expertise and eliminate repetitive work.”

Building on this foundation, Equativ is expanding its suite of AI agents to include solutions focused on optimization, troubleshooting, and reporting—advancing its vision of an open, interoperable platform where customers and partners can integrate their own agents through open protocols such as the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP) initiative or the Agentic RTB Framework (ARTF).

“I’ve had a chance to put the beta of Maestro’s new AI Agent through its paces—it’s exactly where Mar/AdTech is heading: smarter planning, faster ops, more automation today and, ultimately, sharper performance prediction. The integration feels well thought-out with a clear roadmap into 2026, and my team and I are excited to be hands-on as early testers,” concludes Małgorzata Waśniewska , Head of Platform Solutions at Kinesso.

About Equativ

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory and audiences with advanced curation and cutting-edge ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 750 professionals across 19 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at Equativ.com.

For Media Inquiries: Please contact: Caroline Millié Figueiredo pr@equativ.com

