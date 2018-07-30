Eritrea – Somalia Joint Declaration: On brotherly Relations and Comprehensive Cooperation

Cognizant of the deep bonds of friendship between the peoples of Eritrea and Somalia;

Recalling that the peoples of Somalia and Eritrea have consistently evinced solidarity and provided support to each other's aspirations for freedom, independence and progress;

Determined to build on their historical brotherly relationship and mutual solidarity to forge a partnership that benefits the two nations and the region;

The Governments of Eritrea and Somalia have reached the following points of agreements: -

1.Somalia is endowed with a strategic location and vast human and natural resources. However, it has been hampered in realizing its potential due to internal problems and external interventions. Thus, Eritrea strongly supports the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia to restore the country's rightful stature and to achieve the lofty aspirations of its people.

2.Somalia and Eritrea will endeavor to forge intimate political, economic, social, cultural as well as defense and security cooperation.

3.The two countries will establish diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors, promote bilateral trade and investment, as well as educational and cultural exchanges.

4.Eritrea and Somalia will work in unison to foster regional peace, stability and economic integration.

Source: Federal Republic of Somalia - Office of the President