Ethiopian Airlines Chief Not Ruling Anything Out in Sunday’s Fatal Crash

The head of Ethiopian Airlines says he cannot rule out anything as the cause of Sunday's crash of a passenger jet moments after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.

"Ethiopian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the world," Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters while visiting the crash site.

He stood inside the crater where the Boeing 737-MAX 8 went down with the ground littered with plane parts and body bags.

The flight was on its way to Nairobi. Citizens from at least 35 countries were on the Boeing 737-MAX 8, including 19 United Nations workers.

"The secretary-general was deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives in the airplane crash today near Addis Ababa," a spokesman for Antonio Guterres said.

"He conveys his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity to the victims' families and loved ones, including those of United Nations staff members, as well as sincere condolences to the Government and people of Ethiopia," the spokesman added.

U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement late Sunday, "The U.S. Department of State extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragic crash of Ethiopia Airlines flight ET302. We can confirm that at least eight U.S. citizens were among the victims."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team," Boeing said in a statement late Sunday. "A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."

