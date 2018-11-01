Etisalat Misr and MediaTek Launch First Next Generation Voice & Video Calling In the Middle East & Africa Regions

VoLTE and ViLTE Technologies offer superior HD quality voice and video calls through cutting-edge network architecture and cost-effective, highly modern 4G LTE smartphone chipsets

CAIRO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Etisalat Misr and MediaTek today announced the commercial launch of next generation voice & video calling technologies – VoLTE & ViLTE – for the first time in the Middle East and Africa regions.

The new services for 4G Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Video over LTE (ViLTE) are supported by a wide range of affordable LTE smartphones powered by MediaTek and specially developed for Etisalat Misr customers.

These new technologies provide crystal clear full HD voice quality, fast call setup time, easy switching between voice & video calls without hanging up, the ability to enjoy 4G LTE ultra-fast internet speeds while simultaneously using VoLTE/ViLTE calls and the ability to send/receive SMS. The new services also gives customers seamless connectivity during VoLTE calls between 4G LTE and other legacy 3G/2G cellular technologies.

Next generation calling technologies provide Etisalat Misr with more ways to better use network resources and a seamless way to move future services and advanced technologies onto 4G LTE networks.

These new technologies required a newly deployed IMS network architecture and a native support from devices which Etisalat Misr and MediaTek collaborated on to bring these services to Egypt.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology Officer of Etisalat Misr said

“As Etisalat Misr is leading the technology innovation of mobile-broadband networks in Egypt market, Etisalat Misr VoLTE & ViLTE provide futuristic opportunities to build a whole new telecoms world with pioneering services over IP networks with real value for consumers and enterprise customers. Our strategic collaboration with MediaTek to launch such new services in Egypt will introduce NATIVE Full HD voice and video calls to Etisalat Misr customers with wide range of affordable LTE customized smartphones from different brands. This is a key factor for a successful rollout of 4G LTE in Egypt for striving to adopt an unprecedented experience to our customers, not only for data connectivity, but also for voice/video calling.”

Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, said

“Our collaboration with Etisalat Misr brings next generation voice and video calling services over LTE (VoLTE & ViLTE) on feature-rich yet affordable mobile handsets. Our goal is to help mobile users in Egypt move from legacy voice and video services to real HD calls. VoLTE and ViLTE are key technologies worldwide in the transition to all-IP networks. Etisalat Misr and MediaTek have taken the customer experience the next level by providing a package of Full HD voice and video calling across 4G/4.5G LTE & IMS IP-based networks, for the first time in the Middle East & Africa.”

Etisalat Misr is the First mobile network in Egypt to launch VoLTE & ViLTE services, emphasizing Etisalat Misr technology leadership in introducing the latest world technologies for mobile users in Egypt.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.