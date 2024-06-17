Ex-Governors Aliero and Mu’azu Pledge N40 Million for Renovation of ABU Facilities



Abuja: Former Kebbi State Governor, Sen. Adamu Aliero, and former Bauchi State Governor, Alh. Ahmadu Mu’azu, have announced a generous donation of 40 million naira to support the rehabilitation of facilities at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria. The announcement was made during the first reunion of the School of Basic Studies, ABU Zaria, for the 1976/1977 set, held in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Aliero highlighted the urgent need for financial contributions to address the dilapidated conditions of educational structures at their alma mater. He emphasized that the government is currently facing numerous challenges, including constraints in educational funding. Aliero stated that his personal contribution amounts to 20 million naira, and this will be matched by Mu’azu’s 20 million naira. He encouraged fellow alumni to contribute towards the renovation efforts.





Reflecting on the past, Aliero recalled the extensive government support available during their student days, including free tuition, transportation allowances, and laundry services. He expressed optimism about the future of education, citing President Bola Tinubu’s student loan scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to indigent students. Aliero noted that over 500 billion naira has been earmarked for this purpose, and the Tax Reforms Bill passed by the National Assembly ensures its continuation.





Aliero also highlighted the significant contributions of the SBS ABU Zaria 76/77 set to national development, expressing pride in their enduring legacies. Mu’azu echoed these sentiments, urging the younger generation to actively participate in leadership roles to prevent unqualified individuals from assuming such positions.





The Sarkin Karshi, Abuja, Alh. Mohammed Ismaila, also an alumnus, stressed the importance of a structured alumni network to support educational institutions. He called for universities to engage their alumni and maintain a comprehensive database to facilitate contributions.





Rabiu Dagari, President of the Alumni Association, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect during the reunion. He emphasized that the gathering was not only a nostalgic event but also a celebration of unity and the enduring spirit fostered by the School of Basic Studies at ABU, Zaria. Dagari urged President Tinubu to leverage the expertise of the distinguished alumni for key government appointments and encouraged alumni to contribute to ongoing restoration efforts.





The reunion concluded with a moment of silence to honor the 114 deceased members of the set, with condolences extended to their families. The president urged classmates to reconnect and contribute both financially and intellectually to their alma mater’s restoration efforts.

