Measles-Rubella is a serious …

Vaccination is the best strategy to prevent the spread of Measles-Rubella among children.

Take all children 9-59 months to the nearest health facility or marklate point in your community for FREE Measles-Rubella vaccin.



Take all children 9-59 months to the nearest health facility or marklate point in your community for FREE Measles-Rubella vaccin.

Vaccination is the best strategy to prevent the spread of Measles-Rubella among children.

Measles-Rubella is a serious illness that can cause deformity like blindness in unvaccinated children.

Measles-Rubella vaccine/marklate is safe and effective for our children.

Don’t forget, the decision yoh tak can save a child’s life.

Dont Wait, Vaccinate Your Child, Take Action Now!

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency