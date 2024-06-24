Exiciting Update: Nationwide Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign starts 28th June.

Take all children 9-59 months to the nearest health facility or marklate point in your community for FREE Measles-Rubella vaccin.
Vaccination is the best strategy to prevent the spread of Measles-Rubella among children.
Measles-Rubella is a serious illness that can cause deformity like blindness in unvaccinated children.
Measles-Rubella vaccine/marklate is safe and effective for our children.
Don’t forget, the decision yoh tak can save a child’s life.
Dont Wait, Vaccinate Your Child, Take Action Now!
Source: Sierra Leone News Agency