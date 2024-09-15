Expanded ‘Pure and Just’ factory launched in Nsawam

The USAID Africa Trade and Investment Activity has launched the expanded ‘Pure and Just’ export-oriented state-of-the-art dried fruits processing facility in Nsawam, Eastern region.

Pure and Just Limited, a Ghanaian company, uses climate-smart agro-processing to process fresh fruits such as mango, papaya, pineapple, and banana into all-natural dry products.

The expanded factory is intended to boost trade and create jobs in Nsawam and its surroundings.

USAID Africa Trade and Investment Activity invested more than 7 million Ghana Cedis in the facility’s expansion.

Madam Grace Lang, USAID/Ghana Acting Mission Director, stated that the US government’s efforts were boosting agricultural productivity, increasing local ownership, and strengthening businesses across Ghana.

She said the initiative exemplified how such investments could unlock Ghana’s economic and agricultural potential.

‘This facility represents more than just an investment in infrastructure; it embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and

the future of Ghana’s agro-processing sector and can unlock Ghana’s economic and agricultural potential,’ she said.

Madam Lang said Ghana had significant potential in the global processed fruit market, but 66 per cent of fresh fruits in country were rejected annually due to inadequate post-harvest handling, sanitary issues, and a few other challenges.

She said that the expanded facility would generate over GHc 28 million in annual revenue with a production capacity of 240 metric tons of dried fruit per year and provide economic opportunities for up to 1,500 farmers.

‘It will improve automation, which is required to meet the phytosanitary requirements and features state-of-the-art drying equipment capable of generating 36 metric tons of dried fruit per week.’

Madam Lang said that by increasing processing capacity from one metric ton of fresh fruit per day to six metric tons per day, the facility would set new productivity standards and penetrate the international markets.

She said that the factory’s workf

orce has grown from 24 to 73, and the number of farmer suppliers has climbed from 100 to more than 400.

‘Over the next two years, it anticipates that 1,500 pineapple farmers will supply it with fresh produce, providing reliable markets for increased income and economic growth in the community and surrounding communities,’ she said.

Madam Lang was hopeful that the partnership would drive inclusive growth and development in the agriculture sector, especially for women and youth, who make up the bulk of the agricultural workforce.

‘So, as we look to the future, I am confident that this facility will have a lasting and transformative impact, not only by generating jobs and increasing incomes for farmers, but also by positioning Ghana as a competitive player in the global dry foods market,’ she stated.

Ms. Yvette Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of Pure and Just Limited, said the facility formally began in 2018 in a small, converted garage area, then expanded into a house that was transformed for production, an

d finally into the present location.

She explained that after three years of working in that house, they decided to seek funds to build their own factory to provide jobs for young people, generate more revenue for farmers, and contribute to Ghana’s overall development.

‘We needed to be able to set up our own processing facility that is capable not just of serving the local market, but to achieve our goal of taking our products onto the international stage. And by doing so, harness the revenues and funding needed to do more good work in Ghana.

‘With much support from USAID and the American people, Fidelity Bank, True Foundry, and some friends who made the journey from a converted garage to a house, to a real factory a reality,’ she said.

Ms. Tetteh said the expanded factory is equipped with advanced fruit-drying machinery capable of processing six tons of fresh fruits daily, up from one ton previously.

‘This is a big break for us and a significant milestone for Ghana’s agro-processing. We are also celebra

ting our first export of seven metric tons of dried fruits to Germany.’

Mr. Emmanuel Ampadu, Chief Operations Officer, Pure and Just Limited, said the company’s vision was very human-centered.

It was not just to make nutritious dry foods, but also to create jobs, help farmers earn decent incomes, employ more women and young people to make the financial resources to pursue their dreams.

‘The process was very hard, but we believed in it and had patience, and today here we are. To make wealth and an impact in Agribusiness you must be patient, believe the process and value people.’

Source: Ghana News Agency