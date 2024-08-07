Expert highlights 23 megatrends for Nigerian business landscape



President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Abdullahi Ango as the Mandate Secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director (Press), Office of the FCT Minister, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the appointment marked a significant milestone in the efforts to prioritise youth development and empowerment.

He explained that the Youth Development Secretariat would serve as a robust administrative structure to coordinate youth-related matters in the FCT.

The statement added that the secretariat would also serve as a veritable platform for the implementation of youth policies and programmes.

‘It will also facilitate training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship and leadership,’ it added.

Further details indicated that Ango, from Kuje Area Council of FCT, holds a first degree in International Studies from ABU, Zaria, and a master’s degree in International Relations from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He is currently pu

rsuing a Doctorate Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies at Nasarawa State University.

‘Ango’s extensive background in public administration and previous contributions to youth empowerment initiatives makes him an ideal choice to lead the secretariat.

‘Until his appointment, Ango was the FCT Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, a position he has held since 2018.

‘He will bring his wealth of experience and a deep commitment to youth advocacy to this vital role,’ Ogunleye said.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), recalls that youths from Abuja Municipal Area Council had, during an interactive session with FCT minister Nyesom Wike on July 27, appealed for the creation of a youth secretariat.

Wike, while reacting, promised to seek approval from Tinubu and expressed confidence that it would be approved.

The Wike-led FCT administration had earlier created the women affairs secretariat, bringing the total number of secretariats in the FCTA to 10.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria