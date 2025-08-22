Expert Urges Professionals to Blend Skills with Business



Abuja: Dr Aremu Fakunle, an agribusiness and policy advisor, has urged Nigerian professionals to approach their careers as businesses to remain competitive in today’s economy. Fakunle made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, while speaking on the theme ‘Beyond Expertise: Mastering the Business of Your Profession’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Fakunle emphasized that professional skills alone no longer guaranteed success, stressing that thriving professionals were those who understood how to turn their expertise into sustainable enterprises. He highlighted that knowledge, skills, and services should not only be seen as personal achievements but as valuable products that can be structured, marketed, and scaled.





He explained that a medical doctor, for instance, required more than clinical knowledge to run a successful practice, pointing out that financial management, branding, compliance, and staff coordination were equally important. Fakunle noted that the same principles apply to engineers who design projects, teachers who shape young minds, or consultants who provide solutions. “The true challenge lies not just in doing the work but in building systems that make the work profitable, visible and sustainable,” he said.





Fakunle identified four key factors that could help professionals reposition themselves for growth-value creation, visibility, sustainability, and scalability. He explained that visibility through branding and marketing was essential in a crowded market, while financial management, legal compliance, and innovative business models ensured sustainability. On scalability, he urged professionals to look beyond one-on-one services to creating digital platforms, partnerships, and products that could multiply their impact and income.





He noted that the biggest barrier remained mindset, as many professionals saw themselves only as service providers and not entrepreneurs. “But the future belongs to those who combine expertise with entrepreneurial thinking. Professionals must embrace business strategies, invest in branding, diversify income streams, build partnerships, and measure success beyond just busyness,” he said.





The expert stressed that while a profession provided the foundation, it was the business approach that sustained growth, influence, and legacy. He also expressed commitment to supporting seminars, leadership retreats, and training sessions aimed at bridging the gap between expertise and entrepreneurship.

