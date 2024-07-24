Expert urges Sub-Saharan countries to prioritise climate adaptation



Dr. David Ameyaw, President, International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED), has urged Sub-Saharan countries to prioritise climate adaptation and resilience over climate mitigation.

He said Sub-Saharan countries were already experiencing the impact of climate change hence the need to strategize their climate action efforts and focus on how they could adapt and become resilient.

Dr. Ameyaw said this at the Evidence to Action Conference, which was held in the Conference Room of the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana.

‘We are already facing the impact of climate change now, so we must adapt to it, not how to mitigate it. We have a major concern about resilience and climate change adaptation in sub-Saharan Africa.

‘The concern is how do we cope after we have been affected by climate change? That is when the issue of resilience becomes very important,’ he said.

Held on the theme, ‘Resilience and Climate Change Adaptation,’ it explores the lin

kages and synergies between key concepts that are essential for addressing the impacts of climate change, especially in Africa.

The conference will provide a platform for discussing innovative research and evidence on climate change and its impact on Sub-Saharan Africa.

The conference is expected to take place between July 22 and 26, 2024, comprising two days of pre-conference events and side events and a three-day conference and exhibition.

It will bring together independent experts, government experts, government actors, policymakers, the private sector, and entrepreneurs in the climate resilience space.

Professor Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, said Africa was severely affected by climate change due to the absence of research.

He noted that the continent could make strides in tackling the impact of climate change if its governments invested in research to ascertain the extent of the impact of the impact of climate change.

The Director said he was however impressed with the government’s commitment t

o the Evidence for Action Conference, noting that the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Innovation had expressed interest in the conference.

Dr. Betty Annan, Country Director, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), underlined the relevance of incorporating climate change initiatives into the farming activities of smallholder farmers.

She said climate change initiatives could be incorporated into farming activities when extension services are assigned to small-holder farmers.

The extension services officers, she noted, will help farmers transfer climate change-related technologies into their farm practices to withstand the impact of climate change.

Source: Ghana News Agency