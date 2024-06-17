Experts Warn Against Kitchen Knife Sharing



Lagos: In most households, a kitchen knife serves many functions – from cutting meat to vegetables, tubers, fruits, and even pastries, often with just one or two knives. However, experts warn of dangers in using the same knife for raw meat or poultry and then for vegetables or foods that won’t be further cooked.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Abraham Ajayi of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) stressed that this practice can cause cross-contamination and the spread of foodborne infections. He noted that utensils like knives are a major route for transmitting pathogens, especially non-typhoidal salmonella, during food preparation in homes.





The World Health Organisation describes salmonellosis as a bacterial disease causing fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting. Two strains, Salmonella Enteritidis and Typhimurium, account for most non-typhoidal salmonella cases reported globally, WHO states.





Ajayi, also from NIMR’s Molecular Biology and Biotechnology Department, explained why separate knives must be used for different food types. He said people often ignore non-typhoidal strains, despite their role in gastroenteritis, mistaking symptoms like diarrhoea as minor issues. ‘People self-medicate and only visit hospitals when symptoms become severe. Some salmonella strains are now more invasive than before,’ Ajayi said.





He noted that food animals like poultry, sheep, and cattle in Nigeria have tested positive for such organisms. ‘When the same knife is used, cross-contamination occurs. We must look critically at this,’ Ajayi said. He advised people to cook food properly and practise strict hygiene when preparing meals at home. ‘Don’t use the same knife for poultry and vegetables eaten raw. That’s a key source of contamination,’ he said.





Ajayi said non-typhoidal salmonella is endemic in Nigeria but under-reported due to poor surveillance systems. He cited recent outbreaks abroad, including the U.S., where pet geckos were linked to salmonella transmission. ‘In Nigeria, we lack comprehensive data. Most insights come from clinical studies, like one by Akinyemi,’ he said.





He explained the infection is self-limiting for healthy people but dangerous for children, the elderly, and those with weak immunity. ‘In such groups, it can lead to severe illness and even death,’ Ajayi warned. He revealed that some healthy food handlers in Nigeria were carriers of the non-typhoidal salmonella strain. Ajayi called for increased funding and attention to study the local transmission of this infection.





Using separate, clean knives and cutting boards for raw meat and fresh produce can prevent serious foodborne illnesses, he stressed.

