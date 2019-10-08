Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in Nigeria
International B2B Trade Platform Offers Experts Ability to Share Their Voice, Network, and Influence Change with Country Ambassador Role
GLENDALE, California, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — With its highly anticipated B2B global trade hub going into a beta launch phase, Export Portal is inviting trade professionals from Nigeria to join their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.
With trade wars and the difficulty SMEs have digitizing, Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade. EP+ is an innovative new approach to supporting SMEs through their international trade ventures with a network of professionals around the globe. EP+ members understand the challenges of international trade, providing support to their local SMEs.
Benefits for members of EP+ include income-based commission, voicing the trade and commerce needs of their country, and helping to grow small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, in their country go global. On EP+, members have the ability to provide to support to SMEs and promote economy growth in their countries.
“With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in their countries at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry,” said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. “Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal.”
About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.
