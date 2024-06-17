FAAC Distributes N1.818trn Revenue Among Federal, State, and Local Governments



Abuja: The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of N1.818 trillion in revenue for the month of June to the Federal Government, state governments, and local government areas (LGs).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the distribution was detailed in a communiqu© released by Bawa Mokwa, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF). The allocation was part of the proceedings at the July 2025 FAAC meeting held in Abuja. The communiqu© outlined the sources of the revenue, which included statutory revenue of N1.018 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N631.507 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) totaling N29.165 billion. Additionally, the revenue included Exchange Difference revenue of N38.849 billion and an augmentation of N100 billion from Non-Mineral revenue.





The communiqu© further explained that the total gross revenue available for June stood at N4.232 trillion. Of this, total deductions for cost of collection amounted to N162.786 billion, while total transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings accounted for N2.251 trillion. The gross statutory revenue recorded for June was N3.485 trillion, marking an increase of N1.39 trillion compared to the N2.094 trillion received in May.





Regarding the distribution, the Federal Government received N645.383 billion, state governments received N607.417 billion, and LGs received N444.853 billion. Additionally, N120.759 billion, representing 13 percent of mineral revenue, was allocated to states benefiting from derivation revenue. Within the N1.018 trillion statutory revenue, the Federal Government’s share was N474.455 billion, state governments received N240.650 billion, and LGs were allocated N185.531 billion, with N118.256 billion earmarked for derivation revenue.





From the VAT revenue of N631.507 billion, the Federal Government received N94.726 billion, state governments N315.754 billion, and LGs N221.027 billion. The EMTL revenue distribution saw the Federal Government receiving N4.375 billion, state governments N14.582 billion, and LGs N10.208 billion. The Exchange Difference revenue of N38.849 billion was divided among the Federal Government, state governments, and LGs, with shares of N19.147 billion, N9.712 billion, and N7.487 billion, respectively, and N2.503 billion allocated as derivation revenue.





The N100 billion Augmentation saw the Federal Government receiving N52.680 billion, state governments N26.720 billion, and LGs N20.600 billion. The communiqu© also noted significant increases in Companies Income Tax, Petroleum Profit Tax, and EMTL, while Oil and Gas Royalty, VAT, Import Duty, Excise Duty, and CET Levies experienced notable decreases.

