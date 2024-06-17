Falcon Signs Three-Year Agreement with Toll Group for Hangar and Global Flight Support

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, has been selected by Toll Group to provide hangar services in the UAE and worldwide flight support under a three-year agreement related to its government and defence operations.

The agreement covers the long-term parking of a Saab 340, a twin-engine aircraft commonly used for short-distance travel and government-related missions. With 13,705 square meters of space and 24/7 access, the Falcon Technic hangar is one of the largest private aircraft hangars in the United Arab Emirates and can easily accommodate multiple aircraft at once. It is also home to Falcon’s expert maintenance team, experienced in supporting complex aircraft operations.

In addition to hangar services, Toll is also working with Falcon’s flight support operations team for its global missions, recognising the convenience of having all services managed by a single provider. This includes managing flight planning, securing permits, handling ground services, supporting passengers and crew, as well as coordinating fuel. Centralising these services allows for faster decisions, fewer delays, and smoother operations wherever the aircraft needs to go.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, stated:

“We are proud to support established company like Toll. In government and defence, trust is built on control, speed, and clear processes. With strong procedures, a skilled team, and full operational support, Falcon provides the reliability these missions demand.”

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn

About Toll Group

​​​​​Toll does more than just logistics – They move the businesses that move the world. With a team of 14,000 professionals, Toll is equipped to solve any logistics, transport or supply chain challenge – big or small. For more than 130 years, Toll has been supporting its customers with dedication and expertise. Today, the company serves more than 20,000 customers worldwide, operating across 500 sites in 29 markets, with a forwarding network spanning 150 countries. Toll is proudly part of Japan Post.

Learn more at www.tollgroup.com .

