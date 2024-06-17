Father’s Day: Cleric Urges Fathers to Be Good Mentors



Abuja: Pastor Alex Ogundipe of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa, urged fathers to be good mentors to their children during a sermon on Sunday, coinciding with this year’s International Father’s Day celebration.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Pastor Ogundipe, the senior pastor of the church, emphasized the importance of the day as a reminder for fathers to acknowledge their responsibilities. He highlighted that a father’s role includes being a positive mentor for his children, warning that neglecting this duty might lead the children to seek guidance from negative influences, potentially causing harm to society.





Pastor Ogundipe referenced Genesis 18:19, noting that a responsible father guides his children towards knowing God and instilling in them the teachings of the faith. He also cited the Book of Timothy 5:8, underscoring the necessity for fathers to provide and care for their households, linking this to the success of a family.





In addition, Pastor Nathaniel Ayankanmi, who delivered the sermon titled ‘The Father: God’s Steward,’ reinforced the message by urging fathers to be exemplary figures for their children. Referencing Philippians 4:9 and Joshua 24:15, Ayankanmi encouraged fathers to pass down God’s teachings and maintain obedience to divine commandments. He outlined three key attributes for being a steward of God: purity, kingdom focus, and detachment from worldly desires.





The News Agency of Nigeria further reports that International Father’s Day is celebrated globally on the third Sunday of June each year, serving as a moment for children to express gratitude to their fathers for their unwavering support and guidance.

