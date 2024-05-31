FCCPC begins TV series against youths, underage smoking – Official



The Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it has concluded plans to begin a Television (TV) series to advocate against youths and underage smoking.

Dr Adamu Abdullahi, acting Executive Chairman of the commission, disclosed this when Dr Hope Omeiza, Executive Director, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse Rehabilitation Centre, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

‘Let me announce here that on June 1, we will commence a TV series on advocacy against youths and underage smoking.

‘The TV series will run for a year on DSTV,’ Abdullahi said.

He added that the commission was doing a lot to ensure that the future of Nigerians youths and children were secured.

He explained that substance abuse was beyond drugs, adding that it included alcohol and tobacco, which he described as dangerous to health.

Abdullahi added that the commission’s advocacy campaign against smoking tagged, ‘They Don’t Ban Their Future’, had won international recognition as an impactful behavioural change strategy.

He frow

ned at adults who send children to buy cigarettes for them and smoke it before them, ‘you are making a very big mistake because children learn from the elders.

‘When they see you doing something, they believe it is something that is good. So, they go ahead and indulge in it.

‘This is a very bad habit,’ he said.

The FCCPC boss said that a similar campaign would be organised specifically for tertiary institutions, secondary schools, and marketplaces among others.

He pointed out that the government spends a lot of money taking care of people with lung ailments caused by smoking, including second-hand smoking.

‘We have a duty to enlighten people to know that such behaviour is dangerous to their health and wellbeing,’ he said.

He also said that the commission would soon roll out telephone lines for smokers to call, talk to experts for advice on how to stop smoking.

Earlier, Omeiza commended FCCPC for the initiative, which he said would help significantly in tackling the menace of tobacco smoking and other i

llicit substance abuse.

He said that the initiative would open the eyes of youths and children on the dangers of consumption of tobacco and other illicit substances.

He assured the commission of the centre’s support in eradicating smoking among youths and underage children.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria