FCT FA boss bags excellence award in Paris

Mouktar Mohammed, the Chairman, FCT Football Association has been honoured with an award in Paris, France for excellence in football development.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the award was for his immense contribution to growth and development of football in the FCT.

NAN reports that Mohammed, who was re-elected FCT FA boss for a second four-year term , has been hailed for the remarkable giants strides football in the FCT has achieved under his leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award tagged Nigeria-France Sports Award and Gala was organised by OJB Media.

NAN reports that the ceremony was graced by some Nigeria ex-internationals, including Super Eagles stars, John Utaka, Osaze Odemwingie, Elderson Echiejile, Taye Taiwo among others.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria