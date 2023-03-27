FCT senator unveils N2.8bn constituency projects

Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) has unveiled constituency projects worth N2.8 billion across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aduda, also Senate Minority Leader, inspected the projects across various wards of Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) aimed at improving the living condition of the people at the weekend.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included the 6 kilometres N1.4 billion Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari

Others were the N1.4 billion road in Nyanya which passed through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Area F among others.

He also the 1.5 kilometres Government Secondary School Kuduru Road with street light, and expansive multipurpose Ttwn hall in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council.

Aduda also inspected the 2.2 Kilometres internal road project in Gbazango , Kubwa ward and the Byhazin Across Road in Kubwa.

Speaking shortly after, the senator said that he decided to unveil the projects even after losing election for posterity.

“I did it for posterity and to knock off the argument or remarks by some people that I didn’t do anything within the last 20 years as a representative of FCT residents at the National Assembly.

“I want to be remembered for been very modest about some of my achievements which is infrastructural development.

” I have also realised that sometimes, if you don’t say what you are doing people will wonder what you have done and people will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities.

“What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years what have you been able to do,” Aduda said.

He added: “The more you stay as a legislator the more you have opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

” For me, the more a person gets reelected into the National Assembly, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development – driven projects to his or her constituency as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20years.”

Some residents interviewed expressed sadness over the failure of the Senator to secure his reelection bid at the Feb. 25 general election, as he lost to the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ireti Kingibe.

Mr Dauda Babalola, a resident, said that the infrastructure development brought about by the Senator was unequalled especially in Jikwoyi.

Similarly, Chief Imam of Pipeline Mosque in Gbazango , Kubwa Ward , Kassim Abdallah urged the senator not to despair over the outcome of the election saying that the Almighty God would continue to grant him the grace to serve the people and communities alike.

” For us in this area, you are a worthy ambassador of the masses and downtrodden in government.

“The relief brought to us by the construction of Gbazango Pipeline Road is so enormous and we pray that it will manifest in success for you in all your endeavors,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria