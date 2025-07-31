FCT Targets 983,497 Children for 2025 Malaria Campaign



Abuja: The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is aiming to reach 983,497 children in 2025 with Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), a preventive intervention against malaria for children under five. Dr Olutomi Sodipo, State Project Manager of the Philanthropic Funding Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (PF SMC) in the FCT, disclosed this during a news conference.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the SMC was introduced in the FCT in 2022 under the coordination of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and the FCT Malaria Elimination Programme (FCT MEP). The initiative received technical and financial support from Malaria Consortium, enabling its rollout and scale-up across communities within the territory.





Sodipo explained that the initiative used a door-to-door delivery method, with Community Drug Distributors administering a monthly three-day course of Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine and Amodiaquine (SPAQ) during the peak malaria season, from June to October. ‘In 2022, we reached 689,283 children; in 2023, 917,586; and in 2024, 939,729 children,’ she said, attributing the success to the work of more than 10,000 trained personnel. ‘The first two cycles for 2025 have already been implemented with administrative coverage of 98.4 per cent and 99.6 per cent, respectively. Cycle three is scheduled for August 8-11.’





To expand access, Sodipo said faith-based organisations were being engaged as distribution points, alongside the door-to-door model. She highlighted challenges such as inconsistent adherence to national guidelines, poor house-marking, and incomplete data capture, and called for sustained government support. She urged caregivers to allow access to trained personnel and said they should ensure their children completed the full SPAQ regimen to remain protected during the high-risk season.





Also speaking, Dr Iheoma Nzekwe, SMC Programme Officer for the FCT, emphasised the importance of combining SMC with other malaria prevention methods, including the use of insecticide-treated nets. Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Programme Manager of the State Malaria Elimination Programme (SMEP) for the FCT, said the territory had recorded improvements in the SMC campaign, including better access to children in gated communities.





She described the media as a key partner in ensuring the public received timely and accurate information, emphasising its important role in reaching communities and shaping public understanding. She further stressed that media cooperation was crucial to counter misinformation and achieve full compliance among eligible children during the third cycle of SPAQ administration.

