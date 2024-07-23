FCTA sensitises farmers on adoption of climate-resilient farming techniques

The Agriculture and Rural Department Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has begun sensitising farmers in the territory on the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, who spoke at the inauguration of the exercise on Tuesday in Gwagwalada, said the goal was to help farmers to adapt to climate-resilient farming techniques.

Geidam, who was represented by Mr Sadiq Abubakar, Director of Administration and Finance, said that the measure was part of FCTA efforts to provide farmers with the needed information to boost agricultural productivity.

He said that the sensitisation was organised by the secretariat, in collaboration with the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) and NiMet.

The mandate secretary said that the FCTA would work strongly with SAPZ to downscale the seasonal climate prediction information across the six Area Councils and 17 Chiefdoms of the FCT for

wider reach and greater impact.

He described climate change as a pressing environmental challenge, characterised by unpredictable weather patterns, global warming, drought, torrential rainfall, flooding, and other extreme weather conditions.

These, according to him, pose a serious threat to the nation’s collective quest for food and nutrition security.

He said that the devastating effect of climate change was forcing farmers to abandon their farms to seek alternative livelihoods in cities.

‘This situation has understandably been a major concern for the government because of the threat it poses to food production.’

He commended NiMet for consistently publishing the annual SCP, which bridges the knowledge gap faced by farmers in accessing timely and accurate information on planting schedules and crop selection.

He expressed optimism that the sensitisation would help enhance the capacity of farmers to adapt to climate-related risks, thereby boosting

agricultural productivity.

Geidam said that the Secretariat has adopted a multi-faceted approach that focuses on three key areas to ensure the success of the sensitisation exercise.

‘Firstly, we will mobilise farmers across the Chiefdoms to participate actively in the sensitisation programme.

‘Secondly, we will implement capacity building programmes to equip extension agents and farmers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively utilise weather data for informed decision-making.

‘Thirdly, we will strengthen communication channels between farmers and the Secretariat to ensure seamless feedback and support.

‘I assure you that the Minister FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, are dedicated to fostering conducive environment for the agriculture sector to flourish.’

He also said that FCT Administration’s efforts to open up the agricultural landscape in the FCT were yielding fruitful results through partnership with critical organisations and projects in the secto

r.

Geidam identified some of the partners as SAPZ, Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, among others.

‘We are optimistic that these efforts will culminate in food self-sufficiency, enhanced livelihoods for our communities, and ultimately, a more sustainable and prosperous future for all,’ Geidam said.

The Director-General, NiMet, Dr Charles Anosike, explained that the SCP was one of NiMet’s flagship products that helped lots of farmers to improve their yields.

Anosike, who is also a Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the World Meteorological Organisation, said that the SCP also served as an advisory tool for many stakeholders at the federal, state and local government levels.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Assistant General Manager, the NiMet boss added that the state level downscale presented detailed information for the area counc

il’s level, including the crop weather calendar and livestock comfortability index.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria