FCTA Unveils VIP Ward in Maitama Hospital Named After Wike



Abuja: The Health Services and Environment Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched the Barrister Nyesom Wike (BNW) VIP Ward at Maitama District Hospital. The ward was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, who highlighted its purpose to provide comfortable access to quality healthcare services in the Federal Capital Territory.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the ward is named after FCT Minister Wike in recognition of his efforts to enhance healthcare access and reduce medical tourism. Dr. Fasawe explained that the transformation of the ward, from a three-bedroom to a five-bedroom amenity ward, was made possible through contributions from philanthropists, kind-hearted individuals, and corporate organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility.





The BNW VIP Ward serves as both a VIP and an amenity ward, ensuring that all patients feel valued. Dr. Fasawe described it as a strategic intervention to encourage residents to utilize public hospitals over private ones for a conducive environment and facilities. The ward aims to prevent patients from self-medicating at home by offering a comfortable space for medical consultations.





Dr. Fasawe reaffirmed Minister Wike’s commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and patient care, emphasizing that this initiative symbolizes progress in elevating healthcare standards in the country. Health workers, including doctors and nurses within the HSES system, will have free access to the ward, while residents with health insurance can benefit from subsidized rates. The ward is already fully booked until the end of June.





The FCT Minister has also made provisions in the 2025 budget for the rehabilitation and upgrade of 14 general hospitals in the FCT, including improvements to doctors’ call-rooms. Dr. Rita Idemudia, the hospital’s Medical Director, noted that the BNW VIP ward aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.





Dr. Walta Mulombo, WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, congratulated the FCTA HSES on the initiative, emphasizing the importance of making the ward accessible to all Nigerians. He advocated for the development of the National Health Insurance to cover expenses for all Nigerians using the VIP ward.





Mr. Jama Medan, Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, highlighted the significance of a good healthcare environment for delivering quality services. Dr. Emeka Ayogu, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, FCT Chapter, praised Wike and Fasawe for the initiative, noting its potential to reduce medical tourism and curb brain drain in FCT health facilities.

