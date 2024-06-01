FDA sensitises pupils on effects of narcotic abuse



The Western Region office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has held a sensitisation programme for pupils within the metropolis on the effects of tobacco use and other narcotic drugs among young people.

The sensitisation programme, on the theme: ‘Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,’ was to educate the pupils on the dire consequences of tobacco consumption on the human body.

Dr Martin Kusi, the Regional Director, FDA, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared May 31 as the ‘World No Tobacco Day’, hence the sensitisation of the pupils on the harmful effects of using tobacco.

He noted that some companies infused narcotic substances into toffees and other consumables, luring children and the youth into taking those substances, unaware of the consequences.

Dr Kusi said children become addicted to such substances, especially tobacco, because of consistent intake of products made with narcotics.

‘Smoking cigarettes and tobacco can lead to unhealthy living,’ he said, and t

hat individuals exposed to tobacco were at risk of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and cancer of the lungs, breast, stomach, throat, and cervix.

He emphasised that substance abuse did not only negatively affect the individual, but also families, communities and the nation.

‘The wealth of a healthy nation is the health of the people,’ he noted.

Mr Kusi reiterated the need for the Government to look out for its human resources, especially children, as they were the future of the nation.

‘The human resource is important to boost productivity and anhance the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to contribute to economic growth.”

He urged parents to monitor their children, especially their activities on social media and the information received from their peers in school and in the community.

Miss Harriet Hackman, the Girl’s Prefect of Bishop Esuah Basic School, commended the FDA for the awareness creation among pupils on the effects of tobacco usage.

Emmanuel Mensah, a pupil, shared his encounte

r with his peers who smoke and sniffed such substances, saying: ‘I’ll educate my friends on the harmful effects of tobacco, because this sensitisation has opened my eyes and understanding of the harmful effects of substance abuse.’

Source: Ghana News Agency