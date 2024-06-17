Federation Cup: Rivers Angels Dominate First Mahi FC with 5-0 Victory in Aba



Abuja: Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt decisively defeated First Mahi Babes of Ebonyi with a commanding 5-0 win in the Federation/President Cup round of 16 match at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the match saw Rivers Angels’ player, Chisom Nwachukwu, making a significant impact after being introduced in the second half, scoring two goals. The Port Harcourt team initially struggled with missed opportunities, including a penalty by team captain Polinus Ifeoma. However, they took the lead with Patience Otubo’s goal in the 37th minute.





Just a minute later, Titilayo Aweda scored the second goal, and Nwachukwu added her first goal and the team’s third in the 61st minute. Rivers Angels extended their lead to 4-0 when Aminat Folorunsho scored in the 70th minute, followed by Nwachukwu’s second goal in the 74th minute, marking the fifth for her team.





Post-match, Rivers United Coach Blankson Tosan praised his players but voiced concerns about their conversion rate of chances. He noted that while the team could have scored more goals, their inefficiency might be costly against more experienced teams in the Nigeria Women League Super Six.





First Mahi coach Armstrong Okon acknowledged that playing against a seasoned team like Rivers Angels offered valuable insights and exposure for his relatively inexperienced squad. He emphasized the developmental aspect of the match for his young players, who faced a team with significant top-flight experience.

