FEMD raises alarm over rising cases of building collapse in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has raised alarm over increased incidences of building collapse, fire outbreak and flood in the territory.

The acting Director-General (D-G) of the department, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, raised the alarm during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wenegieme said that the department had responded to seven emergencies between June 24 and July 13, out of which four were building collapses, flood incident, fire outbreak and attempted suicide.

She said that a flash flood occurred at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, on June 24 and a fire incident at old Karu Market on June 28.

She also said that the four building collapses included an incident on June 28 at Guzape District and another at Prince and Princess Estate, on June 28, followed by the incident at Nkwere Street, Garki on July 1.

She added that the recent building collapse was the incident at Kubwa Phase II on July 13, while a suicide attempt was averted at Aso TV/Radio Mast, Katampe on July

8.

The acting D-G blamed the developments on residents’ attitude of dumping waste on water ways, non-adherence to Fire Safety and Building Codes, use of substandard electrical materials and illegal electrical connections.

Other factors, she added, include storage of volatile substances in markets and homes, high use of combustible materials in building construction, activities of quacks in building construction, and use of sub-standard construction materials.

She further identified contributing factors as violation of building approval, carrying out maintenance work without regulatory approvals, and non-conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment before building construction among others.

On ways forward, Wenegieme called for the review of existing laws in the building industry to tackle the rising trend of building collapse like stiffer punishment for violators, especially when lives were lost.

She also called for th

e review of the Fire Safety Code to mandate the use of non-combustible materials in building construction to reduce risk of fire outbreaks.

‘All developers should provide insurance cover to construction workers on site throughout the duration of the project.

‘All buildings should be inspected by relevant authorities on completion to see if they meet minimum safety standards before they are certified for human habitation and other purposes.

‘Responsible agencies should also make it mandatory for developers to submit professional certification of site engineers as part of securing building approval to eliminate the activities of quacks,’ she said.

To discourage citizens against suicide, the acting D-G urged the National Orientation Agency to intensify campaign on civic responsibility to stimulate positive behavior and sense of patriotism among citizens.

She said that as part of disaster risk reduction, the department had been going round the city to ensure that structures removed for standing on waterways

were not rebuilt.

She added that multi-disaster risk sensitisation and awareness campaigns were also ongoing, including jingles in TV and radio stations in different languages on issues of flood, fire outbreaks, building collapse and other potential emergencies.

‘We have also temporarily closed the collapsed Dogon Gada box culvert and a Slip Road by Galadimawa roundabout to avoid loss of lives when it rains. These are flood-prone locations when it rains.

‘We equally mounted flood warning signboards in flood prone locations and held strategic stakeholders meetings for prevention, mitigation and effective response to flood, building collapse, fire outbreaks, epidemics and other emergencies in the FCT.

‘The department has also established local divers, disaster vanguards, town criers and disaster marshals and built their capacities for effective disaster response in their communities,’ she said.

Wenegieme thanked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Coordinator o

f Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mr Felix Obuah and other stakeholders for their support to strengthen emergency response in the FCT.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria