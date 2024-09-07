Fetu Afahye 2024: Chiefs of Oguaa embark on colourful procession



A colourful procession of the chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Area and hundreds of their followers for the 60th edition of the Fetu Afahye has begun.

The endless procession which began at the Mfantsipim School Junction at exactly 10:00 hours is expected to end at the Victoria Park, the venue for the grand durbar at 13:00 hours.

In an unalloyed display of tradition and culture, the colourfully costumed chiefs, carried in elaborately decorated palanquins, are being paraded through the principal streets of the ancient city amid cheers and praises from animated admirers.

It is characterised by drumming and deafening musketry by the seven Asafo Companies.

Along the way, the traditional authorities and their priests will make stops at sacred places and perform rites and rituals to invoke their gods and ancestors.

The 2024 Afahye which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II as the Oguaamanhen is on theme: ‘Celebrating the city of firsts; our people, our future.’

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, t

he Asantehene is the special guest of honour.

Here are some moments captured by the Ghana News Agency.

