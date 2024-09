The historic streets of Cape Coast have erupted with resounding drumbeats, vibrant colours and regal splendour as the 2024 Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival climaxes in its much-anticipated grand durbar of chiefs.

Thousands of spectators from all corners of the country have gathered to witness the age-old cultural procession that serves as a symbol of unity, tradition, and resilience for the people of Oguaa.

Source: Ghana News Agency