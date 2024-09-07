Fetu Afahye 2024: MTN Ghana supports festival with GHS25,000



Telecommunications network giant, MTN Ghana, has donated a sum of GHS25,000 and a drink hamper to the Oguaa Traditional Council to support the celebration of the ongoing 2024 Fetu Afahye.

Mr Prince Nyarko, the Senior Manager for the South West Business District of MTN, and his team made the presentation to the Council when Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, sat in state to receive scores of visitors from across the country.

Mr Nyarko noted that the gesture was driven by the desire to promote Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through festivals, reiterating MTN’s commitment to protecting the African heritage.

He added that the move was also to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the company and the ancient city for their mutual benefits.

He assured customers of the network and patrons of the festival of special offers to enhance their experience at the festival.

‘We are exciting our customers with special offers for the smooth celebration of the Afahye.

‘We have set up merchants in town

where they can buy and pay for anything using their mobile money,’ he said.

This year’s celebration marks the 60th anniversary of the festival and the 25th anniversary of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II as the Oguaamanhen.

It is on theme: ‘Celebrating the city of firsts; our people, our future’.

Source: Ghana News Agency