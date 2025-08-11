FG and Stakeholders Collaborate to Revitalize Nigeria’s Textile Industry



Lagos: The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, on Friday joined stakeholders in the textile sector to explore possibilities of revitalising Nigeria’s textile industry. Enoh, during a Textile and Apparel Revitalisation Meeting at the Bank of Industry (BoI) in Lagos, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing industrialisation. He noted that government’s pronouncement of the ‘Nigeria First’ policy had now more than before necessitated the importance of implementing Executive Order 3. This, he said, would reduce counterfeiting and promote local content.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the minister highlighted some of the Federal Government’s thematic initiatives including focus on smuggling and illegal importation. He urged stakeholders of the textile subsector to ensure that business model focused innovation and playing in the open market, saying Nigeria is a huge marketplace. Enoh also urged them to be abreast of government’s various funding interventions and approvals, most recently the N1.5 trillion recapitalisation boost for the Bank of Agriculture.





The Country Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Mr Philbert Johnson, said there was a renewed urgency to build resilience, inclusive and green industrial ecosystem in Africa in the face of global economic uncertainties and environmental challenges. He noted that UNIDO had over the years, worked closely together to support Nigeria’s efforts in strengthening industrial capacities, enhancing value addition, promoting innovation and creating decent jobs. He said their shared vision aligned with the priorities of Nigeria’s industrial development plan, the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, especially those related to industry innovation partnership and climate action.





Mr Moussa Dabo, Associate Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), said their journey on a three-day tour with the minister showed the promise and possibilities of the country’s textile industry. Dabo noted that the competition from Chinese was because they had built their ecosystem which means infrastructure, energy, and also cheap labour. He said Nigeria had what it took to address its competition gaps via innovation, infrastructure and the design of a policy that would put the country on the global map.





The Executive Director, BoI, Mrs Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, urged textile industry stakeholders to embrace innovation as a means of reviving moribund industries. Uz’Okpala stated that the revitalisation and development of the textile sector would help save foreign exchange and create jobs. ‘Government would do what it has to do but on our own, we have to innovate. I laud government for the investment and interest in reviving the sector and call for further stakeholders’ engagement to make the industry come back alive,’ she said.





The Divisional Head, BoI, Mrs Olayinka Mubarak, noted that the tour with the minister showed the country’s textile story of promise, pain and possibilities up close. Mubarak, however, asserted that passion, resilience and innovation could breathe life back into the industry. She said the stakeholder’s engagement has provided a clear insight that revival was possible, but that it would take deliberate action, strong partnership, and a shared commitment.





The Director-General, Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, Kwajaffa Hamma, called for capacity building of civil servants to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate their support for the sector. Hamma called for an end to smuggling and counterfeiting of Nigeria textiles, saying if smuggling is curtailed by 30 per cent, most of our companies will be revived.





Mr Peter Godonu, President, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, lauded government for placing the revitalisation of Nigeria’s textile and apparel industry on the front burner of its Renewed Hope agenda. Godonu said the move was a clear signal that industrial revival was once again being prioritised as a driver of job creation, poverty reduction, and national development. He noted that the textile industry at its peak, employed over 450,000 workers directly and over a million indirectly.





Godonu said decades of neglect, smuggling, policy inconsistencies, high production costs, and weak infrastructure had crippled the sector. The union boss said for the revitalisation of the textile and garment sector to be sustainable, it must be inclusive involving workers, employers, investors, and relevant government agencies. He stated that efforts must be made to address key challenges such as access to affordable long-term financing for manufacturers and stable power supply and infrastructure to reduce production costs. ‘We must combat smuggling and unfair imports through strengthened border controls and ensure strict enforcement of Executive Order 003 and Nigeria First policy to ensure local patronage of made-in-Nigeria textiles. Nigeria must invest in skills development and research to make our workforce globally competitive. Additionally, we urge the government to adopt a worker-centred industrial policy that promotes decent work, protects workers’ rights, and encourages social dialogue,’ he said.

