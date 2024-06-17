FG Awards Cars, Flats to Outstanding Civil Servants



Abuja: The Federal Government has rewarded three outstanding civil servants with two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and a two-bedroom flat at the 2025 Federal Civil Service Rewards and Recognition Awards Ceremony. The event, which was held on Saturday night in Abuja, marked the grand finale of activities for the 2025 Civil Service Week celebration.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the awardees include Mrs. Hadiza Bahijjatu of the Federal Ministry of Environment, who received an SUV; Mr. Chukwudi Ekwenugo of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, who got an SUV and a cash prize of N500,000; and Mr. Oluwabamidele Kogbe of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who was awarded a two-bedroom flat. Fifteen other civil servants were also honoured with gifts including laptops, plaques, and cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu lauded the commitment and services of Nigerian civil servants, describing them as the ‘engine room’ of national governance and policy implementation. Repres

ented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reforms in the public service sector, including improved welfare and accountability mechanisms.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, described the awardees as ‘quiet reformers’ whose daily commitment has contributed to service delivery and system strengthening. Walson-Jack noted that the 2025 Civil Service Week celebration included the maiden edition of the International Civil Service Conference (ICSC), which had delegates from across the world in attendance.

Mrs. Walson-Jack urged MDAs to actively participate in future award processes, adding that some failed to submit nominations, while others did not meet established criteria. Appreciating the gesture, one of the recipients, Mrs. Bahijjatu, expressed gratitude for the recognition, hoping that those who were not recognised this year will be acknowledged in the future

