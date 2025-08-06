FG Celebrates 17-Year-Old Aminu for Emerging Best in Global Competition



Abuja: The Federal Government has commended Miss Nafisa Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, for her historic triumph as the World’s Best in English Language skills. Aminu emerged the world’s best at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom. She represented Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), with over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, in a statement on Wednesday, said Aminu’s victory is not only a personal milestone but a resounding affirmation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Education championed by President Bola Tinubu. The statement was made available to newsmen in Abuja by Folasade Boriowo, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry.





The minister noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President has continued to empower Nigerian youth to compete and excel on the global stage. ‘This extraordinary achievement not only brings pride to the nation but also underscores the effectiveness of the education-focused components of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The President’s unwavering belief in human capital development through sustained investment in the education sector is beginning to yield global recognition, as demonstrated by Nafisa’s remarkable success,’ he said.





Alausa described the victory as a ‘proud moment for Nigeria and a strong endorsement of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the education sector and raise globally competitive students.’ He expressed appreciation to Governor Mai Mala Buni for his investment in educational reforms that have created an environment for students like Nafisa to thrive.





The minister encouraged students across the country to be inspired by Aminu’s achievement, highlighting it as a testament to the renewed collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments and a clear indication that their shared commitment to quality education is producing positive results.

