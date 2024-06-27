FG commits to robust community policing strategy implementation

_: Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Minister of States for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim at the Renewed Hope Police Agenda townhall engagement in Lafia, Wednesday.



_: Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Minister of States for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim at the Renewed Hope Police Agenda townhall engagement in Lafia, Wednesday.

By Olukayode Babalola

The Federal Government has restated commitment to the implementation of the Renewed Hope Police Agenda, a policing strategy based on local peculiarities and considerations with communities and stakeholders participation.

The Minister of States for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the government’s position known at a citizens townhall engagement in Lafia with the theme ‘Community Policing: Building a Safer Nigeria Together.’

She pointed out that the engagement would catalyse grassroots understanding of security dynamics and foster community-specific solutions.

The minister said ‘security is inherently local, and people’s approach must reflect an appreciation for each community’s distinct characteristics, challenges, and strength.

‘Security is local, and must acknowledge and

embrace the unique dynamics of each community in our pursuit for a safer nation.

‘Today’s townhall is a reflection of the significant shift in our approach to policing. As you may be aware, Section 14(2)(b) of The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 puts the security and welfare of our people as government’s priority.’

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that President Bola Tinubu placed security at the centre of the administration’s eight priorities, commenced the implementation of the Renewed Hope Police Agenda ‘to ensure the police force is strategically positioned to fulfill its mandate.’

She lauded Nasarawa State for its uniqueness in terms of diversity and for demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges, especially security challenges.

She noted that the substantial mining deposits in Nasarawa State attracted both local and international attention, and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the attendant socio-economic opportunities increased the security burden on the s

tate.

She said the Renewed Hope Police Agenda for Nasarawa State, therefore, seeks to build on local efforts while supporting existing collaborations that have made the state a shining example of effective security measures within the North Central region.

She outlined the six pillars that serve as strategic frameworks to redefine and strengthen the Nigeria Police Force, which include Technical and Operational Excellence, Infrastructure Advancement, Welfare Enhancement, Policy Framework Development and Re-branding, Strategic Communication, and Public Trust Management.

Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), represented by the National Vice Chairman, Don Kenneth Otuonunyo, said police were the main focus in policing and that security revolved around them.

He noted a wide gap between Nigeria Police Force and the society, making policing difficult in the country.

He maintained that the community must be ready to collaborate with the police by availin

g them with information that would enhance their performance in the country.

‘Police work 24 hours every day without a break and they need support and encouragement to succeed,’ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, lauded the minster of state for police affairs ‘for her dedication and leadership in driving the critical reform aimed at transforming policing in Nigeria.’

He said that the townhall would provide the state government with a crucial platform to explore new ideas, gather valuable insights and strengthen the state’s collective approach to ensuring the safety and security of the state.

‘We are confident that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and his renewed policing strategy, we will see enhanced collaboration, innovative solutions and stronger commitment to addressing our security challenges,’ he said.

He urged the private sector and relevant stakeholders to support the Renewed Hope Police Agenda to achieve its objectives.

In his welcome remarks, the Inspector-G

eneral of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, revealed that in conjunction with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the police approved Crime Data Analysis and mapping survey in all the local government areas of the country.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General, Intelligence, DIG Dasuki Galadachi, Egbetokun said the data analysis would determine the strategy to be deployed to tackle security challenges in each local government area.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria