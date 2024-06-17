FG Debunks Lagdo Dam Water Release Rumour



Abuja: The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has clarified that no water has been released from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, contrary to circulating media reports. The Minister, Prof. Joseph Utsev, made this statement after communicating with the Lagdo Dam Manager, Ahmad Bivoung.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Utsev confirmed that the dam is currently at a low level of 2.06 meters and that no discharge has taken place. He emphasized that the ministry maintains regular contact with Cameroonian authorities and will promptly inform Nigerians of any official release from the dam.

The public has been advised to disregard false reports and remain calm while continuing to observe flood preparedness and safety measures previously issued. Utsev urged communities receiving early warning alerts, especially those in Lokoja (Kogi), Wurobokki (Adamawa), and Makurdi (Benue), to stay vigilant and consult the NIHSA Flood Dashboard for reliable updates.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s c

ommitment to flood management and the development of water infrastructure along the Benue Trough. This includes proactive reservoir operations of existing dams on Benue tributaries to prevent panic releases. He indicated that the Kashimbila Dam in Taraba is being utilized for flood control, and work on upgrading the Wannune Dam and designing the Dura Dam in Benue is at an advanced stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria also recalled that Utsev had previously announced plans to construct the Datsin Hausa Dam in Adamawa. This dam is intended to serve as a buffer against flooding from potential water releases by Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam. He revealed this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, noting that the government is conducting a study and design of the dam as part of broader efforts to protect Nigerians from recurring flood threats. The ministry has engaged a transaction adviser to facilitate its construction under a Public-Private Partnership agreement.