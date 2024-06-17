FG Developing Framework on Responsible Use of AI in Media



Abuja: The Federal Government has announced its efforts in developing a national policy framework for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the media sector. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this declaration while marking World Press Freedom Day.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Idris emphasized that the framework aims to ensure that technological advancements align with ethical standards, press freedom, and national security. Addressing the theme, ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,’ the minister highlighted the critical importance of the media in fostering informed societies. He urged collaboration among government, media, and civil society to protect freedom of expression while embracing technology that enhances societal values.





Idris reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s Administration’s commitment to press freedom as a cornerstone of democracy, emphasizing the media’s role in empowering citizens to freely express themselves and hold leaders accountable. He noted that the Federal Government is actively working on policies to promote media innovation and protect journalists from technological misuse.





The minister expressed concerns over AI-powered misinformation and disinformation campaigns used to exploit divisions and sow discord. He stressed the media’s crucial role in safeguarding the information ecosystem against falsehoods and manipulated content.





Idris called on media organizations to remain vigilant and prevent their platforms from being hijacked by subversive elements, terrorists, anti-state actors, or ultra-nationalist groups that threaten national security and public trust in the media.

