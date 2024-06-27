FG, dev’t partners chart climate-resilient path for Nigeria’s WASH

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that experts at a three-day national w…

he Federal Government has announced partnership with development partners to chart a climate-resilient path for the country’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that experts at a three-day national workshop gathered to develop the Climate Risk Analysis and Action Plan for the sector on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, emphasised the sector’s role in promoting dignified lives and sustainable development amid climate change challenges.

Utsev, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, said climate change presents a significant threat to humanity, impacting WASH services globally.

He noted that the hazards of climate change exacerbate vulnerabilities in WASH facilities, leading to social and economic risks.

He added that ‘in Nigeria, only 10 per cent of households have access to basic WASH services, while 23 per cent lack basic water supply, according to the 2021 W

ASHNORM report.

‘These include increased household medical expenses, reduced agricultural productivity and higher incidences of civil unrest.’

These figures, he added, underscored the urgency to address climate-related risks in the sector.

He said that the recent cholera outbreaks was a stark reminder of the critical need for robust WASH services in the country.

According to him, the Climate Risk Analysis and Action Plan aims to tackle the challenges head-on, providing comprehensive framework for assessing climate impacts across geopolitical zones.

Utsev urged participants to prioritise behavioural change, capacity building, innovative technology and community engagement for climate-resilient WASH services.

‘This plan is about long-term solutions to ensure climate resilience in WASH infrastructure and practices to benefit future generations.

‘Education on climate-resilient practices is essential for both children and adults to foster sustainable habits,’ he said.

While calling on stakeholders to play

active roles in the initiative, the minister assured the ministry’s resolve to continue to allocate resources and create an enabling environment for climate-resilient WASH.

Earlier, Mr Mukaila Babarinde, the Director of Hydrology in the ministry, highlighted the critical impact of flooding in Nigeria, affecting 34 out of 36 states.

He explained that ‘as of November 2022, the situation had a devastating impact on 3.2 million people, resulting in 600 deaths and displacing 1.1 million individuals.

‘Erratic rainfall patterns and rising sea levels are increasingly challenging the maintenance of Nigeria’s fragile WASH infrastructure, particularly during floods and droughts.

‘Flooding causes severe damage to homes, farms and infrastructure, and it can also harm water and sanitation facilities.

‘This pollution of water sources and damage to sanitation systems increase the risk of waterborne and vector-borne illnesses.

‘Drought, on the other hand, reduces the availability of safe drinking water for households.

‘This scarcity makes it difficult to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene practices during climate crises.’

Babarinde emphasised that the situation not only poses immediate health risks to families but has far-reaching impacts on education and the economy.

He noted that the Climate Risk Analysis and Action Plan assesses Nigeria’s current climate conditions across geopolitical zones and proposes innovative solutions to enhance WASH services.

On his part, UNICEF WASH Manager, Chiranjibi Tirawi, said climate change poses the most significant threat to humanity today, impacting every sector, including water services.

He explained that majority of hhouseholds in the country already face challenges with limited access to quality water services, underscoring the timeliness of collaborative efforts to change the narrative.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of WaterAid, state water agencies and the Ministerial Advisory Council, urging collective action to protect those most affected, particula

rly at the grassroots.

