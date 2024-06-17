FG Inaugurates 65km Cross River Section of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road



Akamkpa: The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the construction of the 65-kilometer Section 3A and 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road located in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi, and Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, who represented President Bola Tinubu.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Chief Umahi highlighted that these sections are integral parts of the larger 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project. He detailed that the Cross River axis will feature a continuous reinforced concrete pavement, similar to other sections of the road. Praising President Tinubu’s dedication to infrastructural growth, Umahi referred to him as a national hero for transforming remote areas into developed regions.





Umahi expressed gratitude to the President for his support and emphasized the importance of cooperation from local communities to ensure timely completion of the project. He urged residents along the corridor to provide full cooperation to the contractor, stating that their efficiency could lead to rapid project completion if supported properly.





President Tinubu, in his remarks during the event, described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project as a significant economic catalyst, enhancing job creation, regional integration, and cultural exchange. He assured that the government would continue to create favorable conditions for small and medium enterprises to flourish, providing necessary resources like soft loans, grants, and professional guidance.





Tinubu further articulated a vision for Nigeria’s economic independence, highlighting the importance of self-sufficiency and the country’s ability to navigate economic challenges independently. He emphasized the long-term benefits of the infrastructure being developed, promising a substantial legacy that would significantly improve the lives of Nigerians.





The Federal Controller of Works in Cross River, Olayinka Onafuye, also spoke at the event, committing to ensuring the project adheres to all standards and specifications, providing assurances of maintaining high quality throughout the construction process.

