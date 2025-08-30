FG Inaugurates Building Code Advisory Committee to Enhance Construction Standards



Abuja: The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Building Code Advisory Committee (NBCAC) to reposition Nigeria’s building and construction industry based on standards, regulation, and professionalism. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, represented by the Minister of State, Yusuf Ata, announced this in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dangiwa explained that the committee’s inauguration reflected the government’s commitment to ensure all Nigerian homes, offices, schools, hospitals, and public buildings were constructed to safe, durable, and sustainable specifications. He described the National Building Code as a vital regulatory tool that sets minimum standards for all stages of construction, promoting quality and safety across the industry. However, progress in implementing the Code has been slow due to challenges in ratification, enforcement, and compliance.





Dangiwa expressed optimism under the renewed administration of President Bola Tinubu, emphasising the committee’s critical role in addressing Nigeria’s recurring building collapse issues. He highlighted the need for the code, citing problems like unplanned urban development, frequent building collapses, fire outbreaks, environmental abuse, and lack of standardised design references for professionals. ‘The National Council on Housing and Urban Development initiated the code to curb these problems.’





Dangiwa further noted that the code establishes enforcement units at federal, state, and local government levels staffed by registered professionals, including architects, engineers, builders, surveyors, town planners, fire officers, estate surveyors, and public health and safety officers, all tasked with implementation. ‘The Advisory Committee will periodically review the National Building Code and advise the minister on related matters. It will also recommend members for specialised technical sub-committees covering pre-design, design, construction, and post-construction phases to ensure alignment with the code’s objectives.’





The committee will serve a renewable three-year term, meeting at least twice annually with sessions subject to the minister’s approval. Dangiwa urged members to uphold professionalism, provide quarterly progress reports, and address challenges promptly.





The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, described the committee’s reconstitution as a deliberate measure to ensure housing projects adhere to modern standards that protect lives and promote resilience in the built environment. Mohammed Faworaja was appointed Chairman of the NBCAC, with Matthias Kastuda as Secretary. Both, along with other professionals and government representatives from across the federation, pledged commitment to the government’s objectives.

