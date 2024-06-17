FG Launches Poultry Farming Training for 120 Plateau Youths



Abuja: The Federal Government has commenced a free six-month training program for 120 youths in Plateau on poultry farming. This initiative is part of the National Youth Skills Acquisition Fund (NYESAF) under the Innovation, Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Daniel Jarafu, Chief Executive Officer of VetVille Nigeria Limited, one of the Federal Government’s training service providers, announced the launch of the program on Saturday in Jos. Jarafu emphasized that the project aims to empower youths with skills that will enable them to become skillful, self-sufficient, and employers of labor, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth.





The six-month training is divided into two segments: three months of theoretical learning and three months of practical application. Upon completion, participants will take the National Skills Qualifications (NSQs) Examination to earn a national certification equivalent to those in the formal education system.





Prof. Arhyel Balami, the Guest of Honour, praised the Federal Government’s initiative, highlighting its potential to equip youths with practical agricultural skills for sustainable livelihoods. He encouraged trainees to fully engage in the program by being diligent and attentive throughout the training.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NYESAF aims to train 75,000 youths nationwide, focusing on job creation, entrepreneurship, and economic independence among young Nigerians. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to equipping youths with essential skills to drive economic growth and self-sufficiency.

