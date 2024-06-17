FG Launches Visa Amnesty Initiative for Foreigners



Abuja: The Federal Government has unveiled an Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) to enhance adherence to the newly implemented visa regime and fortify a secure migration system.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this announcement was made in a statement by Akinsola Akinlabi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).





Akinlabi detailed that the initiative grants an opportunity for foreigners with expired immigration status in Nigeria to regularize their stay without facing penalties. The initiative, which commenced on 1 May, is set to conclude on 30 September, aiming to assist those who have overstayed their visas or breached visa regulations.





The amnesty applies specifically to foreigners with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA), as well as to holders of expired Single or Multiple-Entry Visas. It also includes individuals whose Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) expired over 30 days ago. Affected individuals are encouraged to regularize their stay through the designated portal at https://amnesty.immigration.gov.ng within the stipulated period to avoid penalties.





To facilitate the process, Akinlabi mentioned that the NIS has established a support team to aid applicants during the amnesty period. Assistance is available via email at amnesty@immigration.gov.ng for those needing help with their applications. The NIS emphasizes its commitment to promoting lawful migration, ensuring national security, and maintaining transparent immigration procedures.





For further information, visit the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng.

