FG leveraging new climate finance, de-risking opportunities- Envoy



Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, said he was leveraging new opportunities for climate finance and de-risking platforms.

Ngelale said that this was aimed at boosting renewable energy technology manufacturing in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, he said that series of engagements with major stakeholders continue to be held towards this end.

‘I welcomed the Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy, Mr Demola Ogunbanjo, Member of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Advisory Council on African Relations, Ms Mimi Alemayehou, and USAID Director for Economic Growth and Sustainability, Ms Michelle Corzine.

‘Later, I hosted a virtual call with the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Dr Supo Olusi and his team,’ the Presidential Envoy said.

He said the participants discussed and profiled existing climate finance partnerships and projects with a view to expanding them.

Ngelale added that the meetings also discussed methods for establishing new linkages for the grow

th of the localised green industry in Nigeria.

He said he also held a productive discussion with a technical team from the British High Commission led by its Climate Head, Mrs Martine Sobey.

He said this meeting explore the new opportunities for deepened collaboration across multiple spheres of climate action.

‘Later on Wednesday night, I compared notes with the Country Lead on NDC Partnerships, Mr Huzi Mshelia.

‘We assessed current progress on adjustments being made and to ensure that nothing in the pipeline is delayed,’ said Ngelale.

