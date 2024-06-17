FG Trains Workforce to Strengthen Social Standards, Tackle Development Gaps



Abuja: The Federal Government has commenced the training of its workforce to implement and upgrade social standards across various sectors. The initiative is aimed at addressing weak compliance with social safeguards and bridging gaps in inclusive, rights-based development.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, highlighted the importance of this initiative during the Social Standards Node training under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project. The training, organized in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, is supported by the World Bank.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Mr. Benjamin Okwesa, SPESSE Project Coordinator in the ministry, stated that the initiative would promote sustainable development, improve working conditions, and enhance the overall quality of life for Nigerians. The Social Standards Node of the

SPESSE project is designed to address issues affecting vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including gender-based violence, communal clashes, displacement, land acquisition issues, and poor labor conditions.

The minister emphasized that these social risks and impacts have been hindering the development of affected communities, negatively impacting individuals, families, and households. The initiative aims to mitigate these challenges by strengthening the capacities of staff and practitioners in the Procurement, Environment, and Social Standards sectors in Nigeria.

The project focuses on developing academic and certification programs to ensure that practitioners in the Social Development, Procurement, and Environment sectors meet global standards to improve service delivery. The training, conducted by the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), includes short executive courses and the World Bank’s Environmental and Social Framework, ultimately qualifying participants for certification as Social S

tandards Professionals.

Dr. Joshua Attah, SPESSE Project Coordinator, represented by Mr. Peter Tobrise, Project Management Officer at the National Universities Commission, highlighted the importance of the training in building workers’ capacity. He stressed that the success of the project largely depends on the commitment of the participants, urging them to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to national development and address pressing social challenges.