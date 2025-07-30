FG Unveils Accelerated Basic Education Programme to Mobilise 80 Million Non-Literate Youths



Abuja: The Federal Government has launched the Accelerated Basic Education (ABE) programme, targeting 80 million underserved non-literate Nigerian youths and adults who remain outside the reach of basic literacy. The initiative is set to address the educational needs of non-literate individuals across the six geopolitical zones of the country, ensuring both quality and relevance in its delivery.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, announced the new programme during a National Stakeholders Engagement Meeting on Youth and Adult Literacy in Abuja. Represented by her Special Assistant (Technical), Dr. Claris Ujam, Ahmad emphasized that the ABE programme is designed to tackle the challenges faced by out-of-school children, offering inclusive and adaptable literacy interventions.





The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported in 2022 that around 80 million Nigerians, accounting for 31% of the country’s estimated 250 million population, are non-literate. The ABE initiative seeks to provide opportunities for these individuals to access education without compromising on the quality or relevance of their learning experiences.





Prof. Ahmad highlighted the critical nature of the crisis, stating that education is fundamental to a prosperous and inclusive society. However, many Nigerian youths and adults still lack basic literacy, hindering individual potential and national progress. The ABE programme aims to break down barriers such as age, geography, and circumstance, promoting education as a pathway to hope, dignity, and opportunity.





The minister called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and partners to engage in community-driven initiatives, develop innovative delivery models, and support the government’s efforts to reach underserved populations.





Dr. John Edeh, Coordinator of the workshop and Director of Literacy and Development at the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), described the meeting as a pivotal opportunity for reflection and collaboration. Edeh stressed the importance of providing a second chance to millions of young Nigerians who are excluded from the formal education system due to various socio-economic barriers.





Edeh further explained that NMEC is committed to addressing the diverse learning needs of out-of-school children and youths through flexible, community-based, and learner-centered approaches. The commission’s strategy focuses on funding and resource mobilization, strengthening partnerships with state agencies, civil society, and development partners, and enhancing data collection for better planning and accountability.





Additionally, Edeh emphasized promoting youth-friendly curricula and delivery models, as well as integrating digital tools and innovation into non-formal learning environments to ensure effective education for all.

