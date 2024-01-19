‘Fiapre fire victims were deeply in love’- Bereaved family shares story

The two victims who died in a fire outbreak at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, were deeply in love before their tragic death, Madam Janet Fosuaa, the mother of one of them has revealed. Alex Antwi, 35, and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Sherifa Adiza, were burnt beyond recognition when fire razed a four-bedroom house at Fiapre, near Sunyani in the early hours of Thursday January 18, 2024. Their charred bodies had since been deposited at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation. Eight other occupants of the house, including five children, however, managed to escape unhurt when the inferno started around 1230 hours. Madam Fosuaa, said the deceased had been in a relationship for some years now, saying 'they were so obstinate that nothing could separate them,' though both families were strongly against their relationship. 'I persistently tried convincing my son to end the immoral relationship, however, nothing could separate the two,' she stated in a flimsy voice, when Madam Justina Owu su-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister visited the fire scene to commiserate with the bereaved family. The Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr Evans Kusi Buadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive. Madam Fosuaa explained that her deceased son had been unemployed for some years now, until the Sunyani branch of the Metro Mass Transit Limited offered him employment last Monday January 15, 2024, only for him to die through the disaster. Madam Owusu-Banahene sympathised with the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in God. She also advised the public to endeavour to put off all electrical appliances before they left home for work or slept at night. She advised landlords to engage certified electricians and used standard materials to wire their houses. Source: Ghana News Agency