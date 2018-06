Football's governing body has awarded the 2026 World Cup to a joint hosting bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

FIFA member countries voted 134-65 in favor of the three-nation group over runner-up Morocco.

President Donald Trump praised the selection for the 2026 World Cup.

The 2018 World Cup begins Thursday with host Russia playing Saudi Arabia.

The 2022 tournament will take place in Qatar.

Source: Voice of America