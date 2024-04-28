Fijai old students hold global Annual General Meeting in Takoradi



The Fijai Old Students Association (FOSA), an Alumni group of Fijai Senior High School (SHS), in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region has held its 2024 global Annual General Meeting.

The meeting was to celebrate the successes and achievements of the Association, spot out challenges and discuss strategies to spur the growth and development of their alma mater.

It was attended by FOSA 1955 to 2009 year groups, current staff of the school, and representatives from corporate institutions among others.

Mr Kenneth Dotse Agbomadzi, the Headmaster of Fijai SHS, expressed delight for seeing the old students come together for the collective growth of the Association and the school in general.

He commended the old students for their tremendous efforts and support in ensuring the development of their alma mater.

He, however, appealed to members of the Association to continue to be instrumental in the school’s management efforts in maintaining the institution’s glory it had attained since its establi

shment.

Professor Edward Appiah, the President of FOSA Global, in a speech read on his behalf congratulated his members for their hard work and commitment towards the growth of the Association and Fijai SHS.

He also applauded the Headmaster and his team for the excellent performance of students in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), saying it was the very best in the last eight years.

He gave the assurance that the Association would continue to collaborate with the management of the school to help improve upon the students’ performance through strategic policies.

Prof Appiah mentioned that the FOSA would see to the completion of a fence wall for the school to help guarantee the security and safety of students and staff on campus.

Dr Sally Sarah Acquaye, the First Vice-President of FOSA Global, who chaired the occasion, commended all year groups for their enthusiasm, selflessness and commitment in ensuring growth and development of the school.

As part of the meeting, new

Global Executive Council Members were inducted into office to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

Source: Ghana News Agency