Fire incidents in Volta Region drop by 24.2 per cent in 2023

The Volta Region recorded a 24.2 per cent decrease in fire cases from January to December 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. There were 187 fires in 2023 as against 247 in 2022, a decline of 24.2 per cent. A document signed by Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1), Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, the Volta Regional Commander, said with the exception of institutional fires, all the others showed a decline. It gave the breakdown of the different categories as domestic, electrical, vehicular, commercial, and bush fires. The region recorded 76 domestic fires in 2023 compared to 87 in 2022, representing 12.6 per cent decrease. There was a 34.6 per cent decline in electrical and 30.7 per cent decrease in vehicular fires in the year under review, which recorded 17 and 18, respectively, compared to 26 each in 2022. Forty-four commercial fires were reported in 2022 compared to 34 in 2023, a fall of 22.7 per cent. Bush fires also had a 46.4 percent decline, with 56 reported in 2022 and 30 in 2023. Nonetheles s, there was a 100 per cent rise in institutional fires, with six occurring in the reviewed year compared to three in 2022, and four industrial fires in 2023 while 2022 recorded none. Mr Ameyibor told the Ghana News Agency that notwithstanding the decline in fire incidents, the Command remained dedicated to further reducing its occurrences going forward. He said the Command would keep up its vigorous fire safety education and training programmes in coordination with other relevant stakeholders to minimise the incidence. He underlined the steadfast dedication to implementing fire safety precaution awareness in marketplaces, schools, churches, and mosques and urged everyone to follow those precautions deligently. These include turning off electrical gadgets when not in use, avoiding the use of naked lights, not filling up LPG cylinders to the maximum and having gas leaks checked. The public should also refrain from burning trash carelessly, and drivers and motor-riders should exercise caution on the roads to reduce fire incidents and fatalities. The Assistant Chief Fire Officer said the Command had sufficient backup plans to respond immediately to fire cases, which posed threat to life and property. He urged everyone to continue to be vigilant and notify the Service as soon as there was a fire outbreak. Source: Ghana News Agency