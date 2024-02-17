Fire Service launches awareness campaign on bushfire prevention

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inaugurated a 50-community fire volunteer contingent at Kpone in Greater Accra, equipped with skills and tools to manage minor fire incidents.? The ceremony, held at the Methodist Basic School Park in the Kpone-Katamansu District, forms part of the Service's awareness creation on bushfire prevention. The contingents would manage minor fires and rely on official fire services when needed. Their training will help fill the gap in firefighting until the GNFS gets an established dedicated service station at Kpone. The Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Owusu Adjie, Director in Charge of Rural Fires at GNFS, said the significance of the volunteers could not be overemphasised, particularly amidst the harmattan season. A total of 5,656 fire volunteers have been trained nationwide to play a pivotal role in bolstering firefighting capabilities and enhancing community resilience. He said the theme: '60 Years of Existence: Bushfire Prevention-Ke y to Sustaining Our Natural Resources and Food Security' was carefully chosen by the GNFS to highlight its role in protecting lives and safeguarding natural resources. DCFO Adjie expressed worry over the number of bushfires already recorded between January and February 2024, which stood at 230, compared to the 783 recorded for the whole of 2023. 4,476 bushfires have been documented by the Service since 2019, he said. 'Through initiatives like these, GNFS has an objective to mitigate the devastating impact of bushfires and foster a culture of proactive prevention within communities across Ghana' DCFO Adjie said. He noted that with the industrial hub of Tema, occurrences of bushfires would pose significant risks to national installations. Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Paramount Chief of Kpone Traditional Area and Chairman for the occasion, commended the GNFS for the initiative and expressed his full support to ensure effective work by the volunteers. ?? He called for assistance from the Government to the Fire Se rvice, emphasising the critical role it played in combating fire incidents. Mr Benjamin Lucas Adomua, a volunteer, said he joined the programme due to its potential benefit to the community, adding that the comprehensive theory and practical training had prepared them to effectively address minor fire accidents to complement the GNFS efforts. He called on the community to support the team and participate in the campaign to reduce fires, especially bushfires. Source: Ghana News Agency