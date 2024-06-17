Firm Bags ISO Certification for Quality Management



Lagos: Coronation Registrars Ltd., a subsidiary of Coronation Group, has received the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification. In a statement by the company on Thursday, this recognised certification resulted from the company’s commitment to operational rigor, client-centered service delivery, and a culture of continuous improvement.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, ISO 9001:2015 is the global standard for quality management systems. It emphasises risk-based thinking, performance metrics, leadership responsibility, and process consistency. The certification process included an in-depth, independent assessment of Coronation Registrars’ policies, internal controls, client engagement systems, and strategic execution.





Speaking on the achievement, Oluseyi Owoturo, Managing Director of Coronation Registrars, said that the ISO 9001:2015 certification was not just a milestone but a public declaration of the company’s promise to uphold excellence. ‘It validates the discipline behind our operations, the rigor of our service culture, and our relentless focus on creating value for our clients and stakeholders,’ Owoturo stated.





Owoturo explained that the certification would further reinforce client confidence in Coronation Registrars’ suite of offerings, including its Coronation Virtual and ShareholderLive platforms. He noted that as the capital market continues to evolve, Coronation Registrars is redefining excellence by aligning its operations with globally accepted quality standards.





‘Coronation Virtual delivers secure, seamless e-meeting solutions tailored for listed companies, regulators, and stakeholders, enabling efficient decision-making, voting, and real-time collaboration across geographies. ‘ShareholderLive offers a robust digital interface that empowers shareholders to monitor, manage, and optimise their holdings with complete transparency and accuracy,’ Owoturo added.





Also, Olubanke James, Head of Customer Experience at Coronation Registrars, said that achieving this certification took months of system refinement, stakeholder engagement, and internal audits. According to her, it signals that our internal processes meet the world’s most stringent quality standards. ‘It also reflects our ability to deliver standardised, scalable, and high-integrity services.





‘This accomplishment marks a pivotal step in the company’s journey to become Africa’s most trusted registrar services partner. ‘It further reaffirms Coronation’s broader mission; to provide transformational solutions to Africa’s challenges and create sustainable wealth for generations to come,’ James said. She noted that as the capital markets become more technology-driven and regulatory expectations continue to rise, Coronation Registrars is investing in the future.

