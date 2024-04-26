Firm pledges support to Nigeria’s tech sector



The Duale, Ovia and Alex-Adedipe (DOA), a law firm in Lagos, says it is dedicated to driving growth within the Nigerian technology sector.

DOA’s Managing Partner, Mr Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the firm aimed to achieve that through the forthcoming TMT Business Law Breakfast Series.

Alex-Adedipe said that emphasis would be laid on fundamental drivers of growth, state policies, investment opportunities and global trade.

The event, slated for May 2, is with the theme: ‘Nigerian Tech Ecosystem: Policies, Investments, and Global Trade’.

According to him, the event will target government officials, policymakers; venture capitalists; investors; financial institutions; tech entrepreneurs; startups; innovators; corporate entities; industry leaders and tech enthusiasts.

‘We will have knowledgeable stakeholders to assess the current state of the Nigerian tech ecosystem, deliberate on pertinent policies, reforms, and global trade dynamics influencing its trajectory.

‘

It will discuss the fundamental drivers of growth, including state policies, investment opportunities and global trade.

‘Strategies that will further substantiate the ecosystem’s growth will be given priority as the event will showcase exemplary practices, success narratives; innovations; and regulatory frameworks shaping fundraising within the Nigerian tech space,’ he said. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria