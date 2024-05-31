FIRST BATCH OF 267 SIERRA LEONEAN HAJJ PILGRIMS ARRIVE IN SAUDI ARABIA



The first batch of two hundred and sixty-seven (267) Hajj pilgrims from Sierra Leone have safely arrived at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina at 16:00 hrs. KSA time.

The pilgrims departed the Lungi International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines in the early hours of Friday, 31st May, 2024 to perform the 2024/1445 Hajj, which is expected to run from 14 to 19 June, 2024. The second batch of pilgrims from Sierra Leone are expected to depart the shores of Sierra Leone on Saturday, 1st June, 2024.

The Presidential Taskforce on Hajj of Sierra Leone successfully made early arrangements and negotiated with Ethiopian Airlines to ensure that the pilgrims are flown to Saudi Arabia in two batches between 31st May and 1st June, 2024 respectively to ensure that they arrive in the Kingdom two weeks before the commencement of the Hajj rituals.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and requires every adult Muslim to undertake the journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once

in their lifetime if they are financially and physically abled.

According to the Saudi Gazette, pilgrims started streaming into the Kingdom from all parts of the world since May 9 (Dhul Qada 1), when the annual pilgrimage season commenced.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are arriving in Makkah and Madinah on a daily basis, with the help of an integrated and accessible system dedicated to serve the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency