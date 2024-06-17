First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Acknowledges Nigerian Workers’ Role in National Development



Abuja: The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her appreciation for the contributions of Nigerian professionals and workers to the country’s development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, in her message commemorating Workers’ Day, the Wife of the President extended her gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for their dedication to nation-building. She highlighted the significance of their efforts and prayed for their continued success.





Tinubu emphasized the role of workers across all sectors in supporting the economy and acknowledged their importance as the backbone of the nation’s progress. She noted that this year’s Workers’ Day serves as a reminder of the dignity of labour and the need for equitable opportunities for all. Tinubu concluded her message with well-wishes for a prosperous and growing nation.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that International Workers’ Day, celebrated annually on May 1, honors the contributions of workers and the labour movement worldwide. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the hard work and dedication of people across various sectors, from office environments to industrial settings.

